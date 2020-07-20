32377 Lake Pleasant Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool garage tennis court

Exceptional Panoramic View Home. Completely remodeled single story home located in Parkwood Estates in Westlake Village. Beautiful double door entry leads to a charming and lushly landscaped interior courtyard with pond. The foyer opens to a lovely formal living room with wood beamed ceilings, magnificent fireplace and adjoining formal dining room. Gourmet's island kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless Dacor double ovens, dishwasher, warming drawer, microwave, SubZerorefrigerator and separate SubZero freezer. The adjoining breakfast room looks out to the rear garden and pristine views. The family room has wood beamed ceiling and cozy fireplace. Lovely master suite with beautifully remodeled master bath. Two secondary bedrooms/baths. Newer windows, doors, recessed lighting, crown and base moldings, Limestone floors. Three car attached garage. Private, entertainer's yard with large covered patio, pool, built-in fire pit and the magnificent views. Close to walking, hiking and biking trails. The Westlake Swim & Tennis Club, The Landing with its fine restaurants and shops. Easy access to the freeway. Award winning Las Virgenes Schools.