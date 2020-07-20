All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated February 10 2020

32377 Lake Pleasant Drive

32377 Lake Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32377 Lake Pleasant Drive, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptional Panoramic View Home. Completely remodeled single story home located in Parkwood Estates in Westlake Village. Beautiful double door entry leads to a charming and lushly landscaped interior courtyard with pond. The foyer opens to a lovely formal living room with wood beamed ceilings, magnificent fireplace and adjoining formal dining room. Gourmet's island kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless Dacor double ovens, dishwasher, warming drawer, microwave, SubZerorefrigerator and separate SubZero freezer. The adjoining breakfast room looks out to the rear garden and pristine views. The family room has wood beamed ceiling and cozy fireplace. Lovely master suite with beautifully remodeled master bath. Two secondary bedrooms/baths. Newer windows, doors, recessed lighting, crown and base moldings, Limestone floors. Three car attached garage. Private, entertainer's yard with large covered patio, pool, built-in fire pit and the magnificent views. Close to walking, hiking and biking trails. The Westlake Swim & Tennis Club, The Landing with its fine restaurants and shops. Easy access to the freeway. Award winning Las Virgenes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have any available units?
32377 Lake Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have?
Some of 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32377 Lake Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive offers parking.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive has a pool.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32377 Lake Pleasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
