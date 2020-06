Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Beautifully remodeled one story home located at the end of the cul de sac. Gated courtyard entry leads to a bright and spacious home with no step downs and loaded with upgrades. Fantastic bright new kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets and new stainless steel appliance. Spacious living room, dining room and separate family room. Both baths have been completely remodeled and look gorgeous! Wonderful spacious and very private rear yard. This is a fantastic move-in conditionhome located in the heart of Westlake Village!