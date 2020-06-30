All apartments in Westlake Village
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

30864 Paloma Court

30864 Paloma Court · No Longer Available
Location

30864 Paloma Court, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Westlake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
- Beautifully maintained 3 BED/2.5 BATH single family home located in the sought after Renaissance gated community of Westlake Village! Kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting and tile floors. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor. Living room features high ceilings, fireplace and French doors leading directly to your patio. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite offers sliding closet doors with beautiful cedar wood and an en suite dual sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms are sizable with closets. The backyard features a water fountain and is "zero-scaped". Laundry hook ups are located inside the garage. The home has been freshly painted and has new recessed lighting. Refinished herringbone hardwood flooring on the first floor, designer tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, jacuzzi tub in the master and professionally -installed organizers in all closets. The community offers a pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, hiking trails and great local schools. Located in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District.Don't miss out!

(RLNE5357766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30864 Paloma Court have any available units?
30864 Paloma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 30864 Paloma Court have?
Some of 30864 Paloma Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30864 Paloma Court currently offering any rent specials?
30864 Paloma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30864 Paloma Court pet-friendly?
No, 30864 Paloma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 30864 Paloma Court offer parking?
Yes, 30864 Paloma Court offers parking.
Does 30864 Paloma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30864 Paloma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30864 Paloma Court have a pool?
Yes, 30864 Paloma Court has a pool.
Does 30864 Paloma Court have accessible units?
No, 30864 Paloma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30864 Paloma Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 30864 Paloma Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30864 Paloma Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30864 Paloma Court does not have units with air conditioning.

