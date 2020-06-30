30864 Paloma Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

- Beautifully maintained 3 BED/2.5 BATH single family home located in the sought after Renaissance gated community of Westlake Village! Kitchen has granite counter tops, recessed lighting and tile floors. A powder room is conveniently located on the first floor. Living room features high ceilings, fireplace and French doors leading directly to your patio. All three bedrooms are located upstairs. The master suite offers sliding closet doors with beautiful cedar wood and an en suite dual sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms are sizable with closets. The backyard features a water fountain and is "zero-scaped". Laundry hook ups are located inside the garage. The home has been freshly painted and has new recessed lighting. Refinished herringbone hardwood flooring on the first floor, designer tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, jacuzzi tub in the master and professionally -installed organizers in all closets. The community offers a pool and playground. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, hiking trails and great local schools. Located in the award winning Las Virgenes Unified School District.Don't miss out!



(RLNE5357766)