Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

80 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Whittier-Los Nietos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Santa Fe Springs
3 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
13738 Trumball St
13738 Trumball Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1536 sqft
Home For Rent in Whittier - AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome Home! Tenant Planet is proud to present this single level beautiful home in the desirable city of Whittier! 3 Bedroom/ 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
2544 Muscatel Ave
2544 Muscatel Avenue, Rosemead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1390 sqft
This roomy 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile and fresh paint inside. The home has a living room/dining area combo as well as a stepdown tiled family room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
South El Monte
1 Unit Available
3025 Lashbrook Avenue
3025 Lashbrook Avenue, South El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
Updated 3bed/2.5bath townhouse in South El Monte plus 2 carport parking spaces. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and plenty of cabinets for storage. Balcony on the 2nd floor with access from master bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Results within 10 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Norwalk
3 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Whittier-Los Nietos renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

