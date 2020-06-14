80 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with hardwood floors

"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more