Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

11728 E. Rincon Drive

11728 Rincon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11728 Rincon Dr, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 1929 Home ~ 2 bedroom 1 bath - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house was built in 1929. Original wood floors, fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook with built-in cabinets, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Long driveway with gated fence and enclosed back yard with fruit trees. Close to shopping at Whittier Marketplace, close to the 605 Freeway.

Stove
Living Room
Dining Room
Water Paid!!!!

THINGS TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent and credit score must be 700+
To apply online, WWW.MAPMANAGEMENT.COM, download requirements form & submit today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3254849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

