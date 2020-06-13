140 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Sacramento
27 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,671
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Triangle
7 Units Available
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Foundry in West Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Triangle
6 Units Available
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,299
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Triangle
2 Units Available
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southport
1 Unit Available
2213 Kinsington St
2213 Kinsington Street, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
2213 Kinsington St Available 07/01/20 Cute & Cozy Home near Downtown Sac. | Mins from Mayor Freeways - * One (1) Car Garage * Three Minisplits in Home * Ceiling Fans * Cable Ready * Patio Area & Backyard * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Michigan-Glide-Sutter
1 Unit Available
501 Michigan Blvd Apt 19
501 Michigan Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
531 sqft
Unit 19 Available 06/15/20 Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in West Sacramento - Available Soon! 501 Michigan Blvd Apt 27 is close to Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, We Care Medical Center, Valley Care Medical Center, La Bou Bakery & Caf,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Southport
1 Unit Available
3958 Martis Street
3958 Martis Street, West Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2498 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 home in the Bridgeway Lakes community in West Sacramento. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping centers, parks, and schools! * Showing June 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM* Pets are negotiable/Pet deposit required ($500)
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Natomas Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
480 Lug Ln
480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1009 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638 Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Upper Land Park
1 Unit Available
434 Tailoff Lane
434 Tailoff Lane, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Live at The Mill in Downtown Sacramento! This stylish 2-bedroom/1 bathroom condo is AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy the gorgeous kitchen with solid white countertops, stainless appliances, and a large island with seating for three. Includes a 1-car garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Natomas Creek
14 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Natomas Crossing
24 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Sacramento, CA

Finding an apartment in West Sacramento that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

