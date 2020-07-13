/
apartments with pool
92 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,685
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southport
250 Touchstone Place-24
250 Touchstone Place, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers Apartments offers a mixture of quality and design. Contact us or stop by the leasing office to schedule a tour.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,420
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
25 Units Available
South Natomas
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,228
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and offering self-guided tours at Sutter Green Luxury Apartments. We are located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento, CA. Minutes to downtown Sacramento and a stones throw from Interstate 5.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
3 Units Available
Metro Center
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Natomas Corporate Center
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
845 sqft
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
9 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,604
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
1 Unit Available
The Landing at Riverlake
638 Lake Front Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1125 sqft
The Landing at Riverlake Apartments for rent in Sacramento, California is a refreshing retreat, where our residents enjoy exclusive access to a private 32 acre lake and water views from every apartment home!We offer spacious, pet-friendly, townhome
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:55am
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,899
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Natomas Creek
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Natomas Crossing
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1285 sqft
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Sundance Lake
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
RP Sports Compex
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
7459 Rush River Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
884 sqft
Modern homes with spacious closets, programmable thermostats and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include two fitness centers and a fully equipped business center. Close to I-5.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Natomas Park
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
