Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

72 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with gym

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
27 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,671
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1011 sqft
Located on the beautiful Natomas Oaks Park just minutes from the Sacramento River. Nearby shuttle to downtown. Paddle boats, 24-hour gym and two pools. Walking distance to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Natomas Corporate Center
2 Units Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenhaven
1 Unit Available
53 Rio Viale Court
53 Rio Viale Court, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1688 sqft
Newly Built Riverside Terrace 3 bed/3 bath Home - This newly built, beautiful, bright, and light 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
500 N St
500 N Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
Pocket
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Point West
12 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Natomas Park
1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Boulevard Park
10 Units Available
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,675
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Natomas Creek
14 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Natomas Crossing
24 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Sacramento, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Sacramento renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

