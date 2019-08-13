All apartments in West Rancho Dominguez
13237 Avalon Boulevard
Last updated August 13 2019

13237 Avalon Boulevard

13237 Avalon Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13237 Avalon Blvd, West Rancho Dominguez, CA 90061
Willowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Welcome home to this centrally-located 3 BD 1 BA house in LA! Walk across a lush front yard and enter into a well-secured home with comfortable plush carpeting and padding, fresh paint, and a designated dining room with ceiling fan. The kitchen features vinyl tile floors, handsome quality wood cabinets, double sink, garbage disposal, eating counter, and an abundance of space for all your cooking needs. Enjoy a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer hookups! Step outside for a breath of fresh air in your exclusive completely fenced-in back yard with plenty of space to entertain! Detached two-car garage accessible through alleyway. Convenient to Willowbrook Park, Centennial High School, Vanguard Learning Center School, 110/105 FWY, library, park, Carson Mall, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have any available units?
13237 Avalon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have?
Some of 13237 Avalon Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13237 Avalon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13237 Avalon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13237 Avalon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Rancho Dominguez.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13237 Avalon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13237 Avalon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13237 Avalon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
