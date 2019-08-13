13237 Avalon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this centrally-located 3 BD 1 BA house in LA! Walk across a lush front yard and enter into a well-secured home with comfortable plush carpeting and padding, fresh paint, and a designated dining room with ceiling fan. The kitchen features vinyl tile floors, handsome quality wood cabinets, double sink, garbage disposal, eating counter, and an abundance of space for all your cooking needs. Enjoy a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer hookups! Step outside for a breath of fresh air in your exclusive completely fenced-in back yard with plenty of space to entertain! Detached two-car garage accessible through alleyway. Convenient to Willowbrook Park, Centennial High School, Vanguard Learning Center School, 110/105 FWY, library, park, Carson Mall, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!