14703 Rath St
14703 Rath St

14703 Rath Street · No Longer Available
14703 Rath Street, West Puente Valley, CA 91744
West Puente Valley

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
parking
garage
Very clean Close to Shopping Walmart Market, In n Out Burgers, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Donuts hole, Valley Burger, Ace Hardware, Schools

Includes: 1) Gated Front and Back yard 2) 2 car garage 3) Washer and dryer hook-ups 4) New laminate floor in living room and bedroom 5) New tile floors in kitchen, and restrooms 6) New kitchen cabinets 7) New Kitchen hood exhaust 8) New counter tops in kitchen 9) New toilets, Bathroom sinks w/ cabinets and shower 10) New closet doors 11) New wall heater 12) Wall A/C in Master bedroom 13) Large Drive way 14) New garage door 15) New garbage disposal 16) New Ceiling fans in kitchen and Living room

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14703 Rath St have any available units?
14703 Rath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Puente Valley, CA.
What amenities does 14703 Rath St have?
Some of 14703 Rath St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14703 Rath St currently offering any rent specials?
14703 Rath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14703 Rath St pet-friendly?
No, 14703 Rath St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Puente Valley.
Does 14703 Rath St offer parking?
Yes, 14703 Rath St offers parking.
Does 14703 Rath St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14703 Rath St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14703 Rath St have a pool?
No, 14703 Rath St does not have a pool.
Does 14703 Rath St have accessible units?
No, 14703 Rath St does not have accessible units.
Does 14703 Rath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14703 Rath St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14703 Rath St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14703 Rath St has units with air conditioning.
