3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
295 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
116 E 232nd Place
116 East 232nd Place, Carson, CA
Welcome Home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms plus large bonus family home. Upgraded kitchen, bathroom and floors throughout. Recent interior and exterior paint. Newer roof and Tankless water heater. Separate laundry area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Carson
1 Unit Available
419 W 234th Pl
419 West 234th Place, Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Carson. Amenities included: dishwasher, new kitchen, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. No pet(s) please. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
26045 Frampton Avenue
26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1620 sqft
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1539 W 207th Street
1539 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this gorgeous unit features new kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliance package,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1364 Eubank Avenue
1364 Eubank Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
945 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5844276)
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson
1 Unit Available
22946 Mission Dr
22946 Mission Dr, Carson, CA
Amazing home in a great community! - This bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community featuring a community pool and playground. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar open to the family room.
