2 bed 2 bath apartments
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA
West Carson
1 Unit Available
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Central San Pedro
341 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Southwood Riviera
2 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
23930 Los Codona Ave #217
23930 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1042 sqft
Large Quiet 2bd/2ba condo with gated garage parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fdntTDPr9CQ Utilities including cable, water, and trash Large 2bd/2ba Quiet top floor condo with 2 side-by-side parking.
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Available 06/13/20 Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.
Carson
1 Unit Available
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1434 Brett Place # 67
1434 Brett Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
961 sqft
Beautiful, quiet, spacious, 2 bed 2 bath ground floor condo located off Brett Pl. Just two blocks below Western Ave. within walking distance to schools, restaurants, and shopping centers.
Central San Pedro
1 Unit Available
285 W 6th Street
285 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1103 sqft
Welcome to the Centre street Lofts in San Pedro. This unit if flooded with natural light. Open floor plan with tons of windows, corner unit. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and backsplash.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
322 S Miraleste Drive
322 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1143 sqft
Immaculate end unit, in one of the BEST locations in the complex! 2 Parking spaces #198 & 199, just steps from the unit, no stairs or long winding paths. Completely renovated, newer paint, flooring, 1yr old carpet, blinds, and wall AC replaced.
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4528 W 162nd
4528 West 162nd Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the best locations of Lawndale.
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2349 Jefferson Street
2349 Jefferson Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1090 sqft
Your coveted home in "The Foundry" has arrived. Cute 2 Bed + 2 full Bath. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), & island/breakfast bar. Dining area. Spacious balcony off Living room.
Northwest San Pedro
1 Unit Available
360 S Miraleste Drive
360 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1143 sqft
A great condo in a gated community with excellent amenities. Close to shopping and the Ocean. The unit has an inside laundry and dryer.
