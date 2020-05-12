912 W 214th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifuuly upgraded and professionally designed modern single level, three bedroom two bath home located on a desirable area of Torrance PO. This home has just gone through a complete remodel. Upgrades includes new laminated wood flooring & baseboards, new dual pane windows, recessed lighting, new interior & exterior paint, new heater and duct. The kitchens offers stainless steel appliances, over-sized stainless sink with pull down faucet, upgraded quartz counter tops, custom back splash, breakfast bar and brand new custom cabinets with soft-close. Ample natural light flows through out the home. Oversized family room with a cozy fireplace and the high wood-beamed ceilings. All bathrooms are updated with modern touches and there is a individual laundry room. Large 2 car garage with new drywall and interior paint and long driveway. Spacious backyard with fruit trees is just perfect for entertaining. Close to 110 & 405 fwy, shops and restaurants. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!