23228 Sesame St E

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill

2bd/1.5ba Condo Fully Renovated - Gated Community - Pool - Welcome home to the Mariners Park. Great location close to freeway, shopping and restaurants. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Unit has a nice open and bright floorplan for you to enjoy. This gated community has plenty of amenities like BBQ area, playground, recreation room and pools, no matter the age this complex creates a real sense of community for all. No better place to find such value in your next home.



This condo has been fully renovated with premium wood laminate throughout, fresh paint, and new granite counters in the kitchen and bath. 1 car covered parking spot included. Tenant pays gas & electric. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4863181)