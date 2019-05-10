All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 23228 Sesame St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
23228 Sesame St E
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

23228 Sesame St E

23228 Sesame Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23228 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
2bd/1.5ba Condo Fully Renovated - Gated Community - Pool - Welcome home to the Mariners Park. Great location close to freeway, shopping and restaurants. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Unit has a nice open and bright floorplan for you to enjoy. This gated community has plenty of amenities like BBQ area, playground, recreation room and pools, no matter the age this complex creates a real sense of community for all. No better place to find such value in your next home.

This condo has been fully renovated with premium wood laminate throughout, fresh paint, and new granite counters in the kitchen and bath. 1 car covered parking spot included. Tenant pays gas & electric. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23228 Sesame St E have any available units?
23228 Sesame St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23228 Sesame St E have?
Some of 23228 Sesame St E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23228 Sesame St E currently offering any rent specials?
23228 Sesame St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23228 Sesame St E pet-friendly?
No, 23228 Sesame St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 23228 Sesame St E offer parking?
Yes, 23228 Sesame St E offers parking.
Does 23228 Sesame St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23228 Sesame St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23228 Sesame St E have a pool?
Yes, 23228 Sesame St E has a pool.
Does 23228 Sesame St E have accessible units?
No, 23228 Sesame St E does not have accessible units.
Does 23228 Sesame St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 23228 Sesame St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23228 Sesame St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 23228 Sesame St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles