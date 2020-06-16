All apartments in West Carson
22533 South Vermont Avenue

22533 South Vermont Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1436322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00

*~*~*~* OPEN HOUSE *~*~*~*
Saturday - Sunday, June 14 - 15, 2020 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Free small gifts for the first 20 attendees (must be 18 or over)

Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now. This condo includes a two-car attached garage with direct access, two garage door opener remotes, and full-size washer dryer hook ups in the garage.

This home will delight you with a beautiful gas burning fireplace in the living room, and windows looking onto the private patio with rose bushes and entertainment area. And the kitchen comes with neutral countertops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless stove.

The Community offers pool, spa, clubhouse, barbecue grill and lush and impeccably maintained landscaping throughout. Minutes to Kaiser Permanente Medical Office and Medical Centers.
Less than 2 miles to Harbor UCLA.

Less than 9 miles to Rolling Hills, where you can enjoy Nature Preserves, Golfing, Beautiful Beach Walks, and 87-acre Botanical Garden, and much more!
Freeway close and shopping and dining within minutes, less than 7 miles to Sunset Beach.

Call or text Susan Miller to view 714.482.5750.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have any available units?
22533 South Vermont Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 22533 South Vermont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22533 South Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22533 South Vermont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22533 South Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22533 South Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22533 South Vermont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22533 South Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 22533 South Vermont Avenue has a pool.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22533 South Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22533 South Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22533 South Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22533 South Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
