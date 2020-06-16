22533 South Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00



*~*~*~* OPEN HOUSE *~*~*~*

Saturday - Sunday, June 14 - 15, 2020 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Free small gifts for the first 20 attendees (must be 18 or over)



Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now. This condo includes a two-car attached garage with direct access, two garage door opener remotes, and full-size washer dryer hook ups in the garage.



This home will delight you with a beautiful gas burning fireplace in the living room, and windows looking onto the private patio with rose bushes and entertainment area. And the kitchen comes with neutral countertops, lots of cabinet space, and stainless stove.



The Community offers pool, spa, clubhouse, barbecue grill and lush and impeccably maintained landscaping throughout. Minutes to Kaiser Permanente Medical Office and Medical Centers.

Less than 2 miles to Harbor UCLA.



Less than 9 miles to Rolling Hills, where you can enjoy Nature Preserves, Golfing, Beautiful Beach Walks, and 87-acre Botanical Garden, and much more!

Freeway close and shopping and dining within minutes, less than 7 miles to Sunset Beach.



