22330 Meyler Street

Location

22330 Meyler Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Your own detached town home in gated community of "Torrance Gateway Estates." 4 bed + 2.5 bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, & breakfast counter. Private backyard off Dining room. Two-way fireplace between dining & Living room. Family room. Engineered hardwood floors. Bright! Stairway & hallway w/ skylight. Central heating. Plantation shutters. Luxurious Master Suite w/ quartz countertop, huge tub, skylight, cozy fireplace, slanted ceiling, & dual closets for his/her. Laundry inside garage. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage w/ 1 assigned parking. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22330 Meyler Street have any available units?
22330 Meyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22330 Meyler Street have?
Some of 22330 Meyler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22330 Meyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
22330 Meyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22330 Meyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 22330 Meyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 22330 Meyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 22330 Meyler Street offers parking.
Does 22330 Meyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22330 Meyler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22330 Meyler Street have a pool?
Yes, 22330 Meyler Street has a pool.
Does 22330 Meyler Street have accessible units?
No, 22330 Meyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22330 Meyler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22330 Meyler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22330 Meyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22330 Meyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
