22330 Meyler Street

Amenities
Your own detached town home in gated community of "Torrance Gateway Estates." 4 bed + 2.5 bath. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, & breakfast counter. Private backyard off Dining room. Two-way fireplace between dining & Living room. Family room. Engineered hardwood floors. Bright! Stairway & hallway w/ skylight. Central heating. Plantation shutters. Luxurious Master Suite w/ quartz countertop, huge tub, skylight, cozy fireplace, slanted ceiling, & dual closets for his/her. Laundry inside garage. Washer/dryer included. 2 car garage w/ 1 assigned parking. Enjoy! Community pool, spa, & clubhouse.