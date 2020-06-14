/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
137 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
742 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
21220 S. Western Ave.
21220 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
551 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL OFF RENT - The South Bay Apartments is Torrance living at its finest. Spacious one bedroom apartments, beautiful maintained landscaping and our great location. Call today. 1-Year Lease. .
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
339 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
657 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Delthome
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1450 Marine Ave. 6
1450 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
**MUST SEE** 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 301105 1450 Marine Ave.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26019 Oak St Apts
26019 Oak Street, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
711 sqft
Twin Oaks Apts - Property Id: 272495 Rent 1,695.00..Deposit 800.00 at lease signing/move-in. Free first and second months. No application fee. Available Today!! Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, Ca.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.
