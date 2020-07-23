Apartment List
/
CA
/
west carson
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

215 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA

2 bedroom apartments in West Carson are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21415 S. VERMONT AVE #40
21415 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
TORRANCE, IMMACULATE 2-BEDROOM CONDO FOR LEASE! - UPPER 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM WITH STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER, SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND SINGLE PARKING SPACE! CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, VINYL THRU OUT REST OF UNIT! COMPLEX OFFERS A

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
946 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
$
2 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Carson
325 W Carson Street
325 West Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
620 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Unit #8 is located on the upper level in the 325 building of the complex. You will enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
126 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1125 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:47 AM
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:46 AM
9 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
319 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1037 sqft
550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
5 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
3 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
985 sqft
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2615 Curtis Avenue - D
2615 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
775 sqft
Discover your new place at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, CA. Located at 2615 Curtis Ave in Redondo Beach, this community is an ideal place to move. The leasing staff is available to assist you in finding your perfect new place.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Carson
21920 S EDGAR ST
21920 South Edgar Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1150 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quite street - This newly re-modeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a quite street is breezy Carson.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1225 W 166th St
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
890 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OPEN HOUSE SAT 07/18 FROM 1130 TO 1PM! NEW UNITS! - Property Id: 323761 Come see our full building renovation! We are under new management, and we are making some major changes! Our units are being refurbished to offer you the

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Carson
2590 E Carson St
2590 East Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Spacious and Welcoming! - Property Id: 309819 Beautiful space that is freshly renovated. 2BR/1BA. Parking garage available for additional $100 per month. Apply today and receive $500 of your move-in cost. Virtual tour is available on request.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1712 W. 166th Street B
1712 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
760 sqft
1712 W. 166th Street - Property Id: 124643 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with stove. Parking for one car, laundry onsite. $1845/month. Available July 20th approx. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1712-w.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.
City Guide for West Carson, CA

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in West Carson, CA

2 bedroom apartments in West Carson are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in West Carson near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in West Carson that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWest Carson 3 Bedroom Apartments
West Carson Apartments with BalconiesWest Carson Apartments with Garages
West Carson Apartments with ParkingWest Carson Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles