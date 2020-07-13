/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
142 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with pool
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Delthome
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
West Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Riviera
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Carson
17804 Ash Court
17804 Ash Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1159 sqft
Welcome to Dominguez Village! Private, quiet with all the amenities: community room, pool, basketball, tennis, playground, green space. Cared for and well maintained two level condo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2825 Plaza Del Amo
2825 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1839 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this completely renovated end unit in the exclusive Park Plaza Estates gated community. This 2,119 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths home has everything you are looking for. This home has it all.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
"Doheny" Model. Single family detached home in the prestigious gated community. Large family room with fireplace and open to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & maple wood cabinets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
3821 El Tesoro Place
3821 El Tesoro Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3559 sqft
GRAND EXECUTIVE HOME. Originally built in 1933 and extensively remodeled in 1990. This 3,559 Sq. Ft home sits Majestically above El Tesoro Canyon at the end of a quite cull-de-sac, with views of Los Angeles and L.A. Harbor.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA