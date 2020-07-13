Apartment List
/
CA
/
west carson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

128 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Carson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
23429 S Vermont Avenue
23429 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1447 sqft
Welcome to Belcourt Community. Enjoy this a Bright End Unit with a lot of Natural Light, it is recently upgraded with new flooring, updated baths and new paint. Is located in a quiet part of the community.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1469 sqft
Newly Reduced Rent $2995.00 Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom condo with pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21212 Mariposa Avenue
21212 South Mariposa Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1514 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Welcome to this single level SFR home for Lease featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage located in a cul-de-sac on a peaceful street! From
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1607 W 205th Street
1607 W 205th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath, 1000 sq ft, washer/dryer hookups, fridge, gas stove, two covered parking spots, side yard, central AC, pets allowed with additional $50/month pet rent OR $500 pet deposit (depending on pet, up to owner's discretion), $2995 a month

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
1648 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway South
1522 Del Amo Boulevard
1522 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
750 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 1522 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 (Rear Unit) - Rent: $1,825 Per Month - Deposit: $2,100 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for West Carson, CA

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Carson, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Carson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with BalconyWest Carson Apartments with Garage
West Carson Apartments with ParkingWest Carson Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles