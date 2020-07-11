/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
155 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Harbor Gateway South
1511 West 214th Street
1511 West 214th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property Id: 252798 Comfortable and conveniently located home with Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms New flooring in kitchen and bathroom New paint Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Large Garage Large Back Yard
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Carson
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
329 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Lomita
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
Ask
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Carson
2642 E. Adams
2642 East Adams Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1415 sqft
WELCOME HOME!! Charming 2 bed / 1 bath in Carson!! Driveway parking included. Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included free of charge.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1356 W 17th St
1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2090 sqft
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Madrona
2838 Onrado Street
2838 Onrado Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1120 sqft
Bright and spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath front house is conveniently located in a quiet residential area in central Torrance. Walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. Open floor plan. New Carpet throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
1671 Gramercy
1671 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1100 sqft
Call Greene Developments LLC (310)212-22960. Shown by appointment only. Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,100 SF (SF provided by Owner). Unit features 2 balconies and an attached private 2-car garage with storage.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Central San Pedro
986 W 9th Street
986 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Call Roger Hart for more info or showing at (310)350-1749. Tastefully remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, approx. 1400 sf townhome style apartment in the desirable Vista Del Oro neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA