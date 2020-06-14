298 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with garage

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more