Apartment List
/
CA
/
west carson
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

298 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with garage

West Carson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1484 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
22030 HALLDALE AVE
22030 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
COZY 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE! - THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM COMES WITH CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, AND STOVE! ALSO FEATURES A LARGE FENCED YARD IN FRONT AND BACK AND SINGLE CAR GARAGE! WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET! LOCATED NEAR 110 FREEWAY, HARBOR UCLA

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carson
1 Unit Available
116 E 232nd Place
116 East 232nd Place, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Welcome Home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms plus large bonus family home. Upgraded kitchen, bathroom and floors throughout. Recent interior and exterior paint. Newer roof and Tankless water heater. Separate laundry area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
1816 1/2 257th St
1816 1/2 257th St, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1030 sqft
Newly Renovated! Big space, close to all the great shopping and eating in beautiful Lomita. Video Walkthrough! www.youtube.com/watch?v=eenG9fMgwy0&feature=youtu.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.

1 of 1

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.
City Guide for West Carson, CA

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in West Carson, CA

West Carson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 BedroomsWest Carson Apartments with Balcony
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Parking
West Carson Apartments with PoolWest Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles