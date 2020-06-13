181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA
In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.
West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more
Finding an apartment in West Carson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.