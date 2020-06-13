Apartment List
181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA

Finding an apartment in West Carson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

1 of 6

West Carson
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Harbor City
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Verified

1 of 10

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 13

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
22030 HALLDALE AVE
22030 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
COZY 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR LEASE! - THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM COMES WITH CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, AND STOVE! ALSO FEATURES A LARGE FENCED YARD IN FRONT AND BACK AND SINGLE CAR GARAGE! WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET! LOCATED NEAR 110 FREEWAY, HARBOR UCLA

1 of 10

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
1648 Del Amo Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
700 sqft
This apartment community is conveniently located near old town Torrance on Del Amo and Harvard Blvd, where you can find everything you need: Schools, restaurants, and its just minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units have been remodeled.

1 of 28

Harbor City
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,

1 of 27

Carson
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.

1 of 10

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 10

Wilmington
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1204 Dock Lane
1204 Dock Ln, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2538 sqft
Don't miss this chance to live in this new-build 4bd/3ba house in a beautiful gated community! The spacious kitchen has new appliances, plenty of counter space and a large center island.

1 of 12

Lomita
Lomita
1 Unit Available
1816 1/2 257th St
1816 1/2 257th St, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1030 sqft
Newly Renovated! Big space, close to all the great shopping and eating in beautiful Lomita. Video Walkthrough! www.youtube.com/watch?v=eenG9fMgwy0&feature=youtu.

1 of 11

Harbor City
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.

1 of 1

Harbor Gateway South
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1602 W. 221st Street
1602 West 221st Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1602 W. 221st Street Available 05/03/19 Renovated One Bedroom House in Torrance $1900.00/mo - Coming Soon! This custom painted one bedroom, one bathroom freshly renovated house allows a maximum of four people and will consider 1-2 pets.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 26

Central San Pedro
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 180

Central San Pedro
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 41

West Torrance
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Delthome
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 23

Delthome
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 4

Northwest Torrance
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Southwood Riviera
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 26

Carson
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 16

Central San Pedro
$
Central San Pedro
339 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Lomita
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for West Carson, CA

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Carson, CA

Finding an apartment in West Carson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

