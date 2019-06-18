1202 W Desford St

Amenities

Hey there! I have a room in my house which will be open for rent starting 20 July. Looking for a lease through 20 Sept. You would be living with me and another male roommate. Looking for one person to share the home with. Derek is interning for a cool automotive company, has an arts and engineering background and rides motorcycles. As for me (Chris), I'm 29, work in the space industry in El Segundo 8-4pm, race motorcycles, enjoy surfing and Jiu-Jitsu. I have a cat. We are both pretty low key people at home, responsible and respectful. I am gone/travel quite a bit. No drugs or smoking/parties. Looking for someone laid back, but responsible too!



The place:



-3 bed/2 bath home near Harbor UCLA medical center in quiet, residential neighborhood in Torrance



-$900/mo plus utilities split amongst the 3 of us (usually about $70 per person); $900 deposit, plus first month's rent ($1800 to move in). Looking for lease from 20 July to 20 Sept.



-Room will be without any furnishings (but I can probably figure something out if that’s a dealbreaker)



-Washer/dryer in unit



-Super close to the 110 & 405 freeway



-Backyard patio with a firepit



-Private room, shared bathroom



-Walking distance to grocery store & restaurants/shops



-Tons of street parking (Quite the luxury in LA)...(driveway is all taken up)



-20 min drive to beach



Please send me an email with a bit about yourself if interested. Thanks for looking!