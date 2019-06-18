All apartments in West Carson
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

1202 W Desford St

1202 Desford St · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Desford St, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
pet friendly
Hey there! I have a room in my house which will be open for rent starting 20 July. Looking for a lease through 20 Sept. You would be living with me and another male roommate. Looking for one person to share the home with. Derek is interning for a cool automotive company, has an arts and engineering background and rides motorcycles. As for me (Chris), I'm 29, work in the space industry in El Segundo 8-4pm, race motorcycles, enjoy surfing and Jiu-Jitsu. I have a cat. We are both pretty low key people at home, responsible and respectful. I am gone/travel quite a bit. No drugs or smoking/parties. Looking for someone laid back, but responsible too!

The place:

-3 bed/2 bath home near Harbor UCLA medical center in quiet, residential neighborhood in Torrance

-$900/mo plus utilities split amongst the 3 of us (usually about $70 per person); $900 deposit, plus first month's rent ($1800 to move in). Looking for lease from 20 July to 20 Sept.

-Room will be without any furnishings (but I can probably figure something out if that’s a dealbreaker)

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Super close to the 110 & 405 freeway

-Backyard patio with a firepit

-Private room, shared bathroom

-Walking distance to grocery store & restaurants/shops

-Tons of street parking (Quite the luxury in LA)...(driveway is all taken up)

-20 min drive to beach

Please send me an email with a bit about yourself if interested. Thanks for looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 W Desford St have any available units?
1202 W Desford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1202 W Desford St have?
Some of 1202 W Desford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 W Desford St currently offering any rent specials?
1202 W Desford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 W Desford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 W Desford St is pet friendly.
Does 1202 W Desford St offer parking?
No, 1202 W Desford St does not offer parking.
Does 1202 W Desford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 W Desford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 W Desford St have a pool?
No, 1202 W Desford St does not have a pool.
Does 1202 W Desford St have accessible units?
No, 1202 W Desford St does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 W Desford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 W Desford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 W Desford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 W Desford St does not have units with air conditioning.
