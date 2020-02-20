1042 W 212th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Torrance Turn Key Home for Lease - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything, including air conditioning/forced air heating and an extra room off of the garage. The main house features hard wood floors, large galley kitchen with granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has two skylights that help keep the kitchen full of light. All bedrooms have beautiful bay windows and crown moulding with ceiling fans. A set of large sliding doors lead from the kitchen/breakfast nook into a large, private back yard, great for entertaining. Back yard includes flat screen TV, fire pit, mini fridge & wine cooler plus lots of seating. Large separate laundry room with extra long folding counter and separate sink. 3rd room off of the garage can be used as a 3rd bedroom or hobby room for the family. Separate detached garage in the back yard with large concrete driveway enclosed with iron gate. Front yard have a timed sprinkler system. Low voltage decorative lighting front & rear yards. Most furniture items are negotiable.



Professionally Managed by Day And Associates

call to schedule a viewing Monday- Friday 562-633-6313



Apply at www.dayandassociatespm.com

Weekend calls or text 626-905-3234



(RLNE5516690)