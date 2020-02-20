All apartments in West Carson
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1042 W 212th Street

1042 West 212th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1042 West 212th Street, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Torrance Turn Key Home for Lease - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything, including air conditioning/forced air heating and an extra room off of the garage. The main house features hard wood floors, large galley kitchen with granite counters and all stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has two skylights that help keep the kitchen full of light. All bedrooms have beautiful bay windows and crown moulding with ceiling fans. A set of large sliding doors lead from the kitchen/breakfast nook into a large, private back yard, great for entertaining. Back yard includes flat screen TV, fire pit, mini fridge & wine cooler plus lots of seating. Large separate laundry room with extra long folding counter and separate sink. 3rd room off of the garage can be used as a 3rd bedroom or hobby room for the family. Separate detached garage in the back yard with large concrete driveway enclosed with iron gate. Front yard have a timed sprinkler system. Low voltage decorative lighting front & rear yards. Most furniture items are negotiable.

Professionally Managed by Day And Associates
call to schedule a viewing Monday- Friday 562-633-6313

Apply at www.dayandassociatespm.com
Weekend calls or text 626-905-3234

(RLNE5516690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 W 212th Street have any available units?
1042 W 212th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1042 W 212th Street have?
Some of 1042 W 212th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 W 212th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1042 W 212th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 W 212th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1042 W 212th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 1042 W 212th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1042 W 212th Street offers parking.
Does 1042 W 212th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 W 212th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 W 212th Street have a pool?
No, 1042 W 212th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1042 W 212th Street have accessible units?
No, 1042 W 212th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 W 212th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 W 212th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 W 212th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1042 W 212th Street has units with air conditioning.

