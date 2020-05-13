All apartments in West Athens
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

11900 Vienna Lane

11900 Vienna Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11900 Vienna Ln, West Athens, CA 90047
West Athens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful West Athens Single Family Home in Gated Community! - This private and quiet single-family home is located in the newer Vista Pointe KB Home gated community. This home rental is a four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom unit with a two car garage and fenced backyard with patio. The ground floor entryway leads into an open great room that leads directly into the kitchen with stainless steel whirlpool appliances, (i.e. stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher) garbage disposal and high end countertops. A deep stainless steel sink with under cabinet lighting is included. This area leads out into the adjacent backyard patio area with fenced yard. The second floor living area has four bedrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and full bathroom with dual vanity sink. The master bedroom has a separate shower and separate tub with dual vanity sink. The unit has recessed LED lighting, fire sprinkler system, high end water resistant flooring, doorbell, central air-conditioning and heating, double pane windows and is 'ENERGY STAR qualified'. No utilities are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. A cat or small dogs (under 15 lbs) may be considered. THIS HOME IS NOT LOCATED IN VENICE AREA.

3D Virtual Tour: http://craigsauer3d.com/3d-model/11900-vienna-lane/fullscreen-nobrand/.

Enjoy secured entry into the gated community. The community is only a short drive to the 105 Freeway, area beaches, LAX, Tesla, Space X, and the world renowned Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park.

(RLNE4960349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11900 Vienna Lane have any available units?
11900 Vienna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Athens, CA.
What amenities does 11900 Vienna Lane have?
Some of 11900 Vienna Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11900 Vienna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11900 Vienna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11900 Vienna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11900 Vienna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11900 Vienna Lane offers parking.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11900 Vienna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane have a pool?
No, 11900 Vienna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane have accessible units?
No, 11900 Vienna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11900 Vienna Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11900 Vienna Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11900 Vienna Lane has units with air conditioning.

