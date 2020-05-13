Amenities

Beautiful West Athens Single Family Home in Gated Community! - This private and quiet single-family home is located in the newer Vista Pointe KB Home gated community. This home rental is a four-bedroom/two and one-half bathroom unit with a two car garage and fenced backyard with patio. The ground floor entryway leads into an open great room that leads directly into the kitchen with stainless steel whirlpool appliances, (i.e. stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher) garbage disposal and high end countertops. A deep stainless steel sink with under cabinet lighting is included. This area leads out into the adjacent backyard patio area with fenced yard. The second floor living area has four bedrooms, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, and full bathroom with dual vanity sink. The master bedroom has a separate shower and separate tub with dual vanity sink. The unit has recessed LED lighting, fire sprinkler system, high end water resistant flooring, doorbell, central air-conditioning and heating, double pane windows and is 'ENERGY STAR qualified'. No utilities are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. A cat or small dogs (under 15 lbs) may be considered. THIS HOME IS NOT LOCATED IN VENICE AREA.



3D Virtual Tour: http://craigsauer3d.com/3d-model/11900-vienna-lane/fullscreen-nobrand/.



Enjoy secured entry into the gated community. The community is only a short drive to the 105 Freeway, area beaches, LAX, Tesla, Space X, and the world renowned Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park.



