Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

738 Arabian Lane

738 Arabian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

738 Arabian Lane, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Custom-built home located in Snow Creek Community. Features 4 beds and 3 baths. Beautiful, high-ceiling entryway with chandelier and a curved staircase leading upstairs. Living room with built-in fireplace. High-ceiling family room with another built-in fireplace and wet bar. Formal dining room. Fully featured kitchen with wooden cabinets, dishwater, microwave, oven, and pantry. Adjacent eating area is surrounded by large windows with a lovely view and a patio door. Master bedroom with floor-to-ceiling window doors and balcony. Master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped yard. Swimming pool with jacuzzi and built-in BBQ grill. Terrace overlooking great mountain views. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Arabian Lane have any available units?
738 Arabian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 738 Arabian Lane have?
Some of 738 Arabian Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Arabian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
738 Arabian Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Arabian Lane pet-friendly?
No, 738 Arabian Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 738 Arabian Lane offer parking?
No, 738 Arabian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 738 Arabian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Arabian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Arabian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 738 Arabian Lane has a pool.
Does 738 Arabian Lane have accessible units?
No, 738 Arabian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Arabian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Arabian Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Arabian Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Arabian Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
