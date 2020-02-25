738 Arabian Lane

Amenities

Custom-built home located in Snow Creek Community. Features 4 beds and 3 baths. Beautiful, high-ceiling entryway with chandelier and a curved staircase leading upstairs. Living room with built-in fireplace. High-ceiling family room with another built-in fireplace and wet bar. Formal dining room. Fully featured kitchen with wooden cabinets, dishwater, microwave, oven, and pantry. Adjacent eating area is surrounded by large windows with a lovely view and a patio door. Master bedroom with floor-to-ceiling window doors and balcony. Master bathroom with separate soaking tub and shower and walk-in closet. Beautifully landscaped yard. Swimming pool with jacuzzi and built-in BBQ grill. Terrace overlooking great mountain views. Don’t miss the opportunity to see this beautiful home!