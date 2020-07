Amenities

SPACIOUS AND CHARMING ONE SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT END OF CUL-DE-SAC IN PRESTIGIOUS WALNUT VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT. GREAT AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. SHORT DISTANCE TO VEJAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SUZANNE MIDDLE SCHOOL , AND WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL. VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO BUS STOP, SHOPPING PLAZA, LIBRARY, AND PARK. EASY ACCESS TO 60/57 FWY. APPLIANCES AND PARTIAL FURNITURE WILL BE INCLUDED FOR THE RENT.