212 Macalester Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!***MUST SEE THIS CHARMING SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED AT NICE NEIGHBORHOOD OF CITY OF WALNUT. WALKING DISTRICT TO SCHOOLS. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. NEW LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT.NEW KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS. NEW INTERIOR PAINTING. UPGRADED MASTER BATHROOM. THE NICE FRONT YARD. AWARD WINNING WALNUT VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT. SUZANNE MIDDLE AND WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL. HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO NEARBY SUPER MARKET, SHOPS AND RESTAURANT. COME TO SEE THIS FABULOUS HOUSE AND VERY COMFORTABLE LIVING!