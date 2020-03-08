21043 Granite Wells Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and spacious home for rent! Located in the highly sought Timberline Community in Walnut, this home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 stories, 3 car garage, private and quiet backyard with swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbecue area, beautiful foyer, dream staircase, high ceilings, skylights, one bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs, formal living room, dining room, family room, wet bar, kitchen with a view to the pool and backyard, separate laundry room on the first floor with sink, absolutely grand and spacious master suite on the second floor with 3 more bedrooms, brand new high quality carpet, beautiful upgrades throughout. Excellent Walnut school district, beautiful walking trails nearby and minutes drive to Mt. San Antonio College.