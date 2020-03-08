All apartments in Walnut
Last updated March 8 2020

21043 Granite Wells Drive

21043 Granite Wells Road · No Longer Available
Location

21043 Granite Wells Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and spacious home for rent! Located in the highly sought Timberline Community in Walnut, this home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 stories, 3 car garage, private and quiet backyard with swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbecue area, beautiful foyer, dream staircase, high ceilings, skylights, one bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs, formal living room, dining room, family room, wet bar, kitchen with a view to the pool and backyard, separate laundry room on the first floor with sink, absolutely grand and spacious master suite on the second floor with 3 more bedrooms, brand new high quality carpet, beautiful upgrades throughout. Excellent Walnut school district, beautiful walking trails nearby and minutes drive to Mt. San Antonio College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have any available units?
21043 Granite Wells Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have?
Some of 21043 Granite Wells Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21043 Granite Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21043 Granite Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21043 Granite Wells Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21043 Granite Wells Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21043 Granite Wells Drive offers parking.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21043 Granite Wells Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21043 Granite Wells Drive has a pool.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 21043 Granite Wells Drive has accessible units.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21043 Granite Wells Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21043 Granite Wells Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21043 Granite Wells Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

