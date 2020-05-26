All apartments in Walnut
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

20219 Shadow Mountain Rd

20219 Shadow Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

20219 Shadow Mountain Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20219 SHADOW MOUNTAIN RD WALNUT, 91789 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 2000 sq. feet of living space. The home has been completely remodeled and includes a beautiful wood floors, energy efficient windows, new interior paint, new cabinets, granite counter tops, fireplace, and a lovely outdoor sun deck over looking the hills. The backyard boasts ample space perfect for entertaining. The home is located off Grand and Amar in the City of Walnut.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsible for landscaping
PET POLICY: No Cats! Small dogs may be allowed. Submit photos w/applications

(RLNE5805621)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have any available units?
20219 Shadow Mountain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have?
Some of 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20219 Shadow Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20219 Shadow Mountain Rd has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
