Amenities
20219 SHADOW MOUNTAIN RD WALNUT, 91789 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 2000 sq. feet of living space. The home has been completely remodeled and includes a beautiful wood floors, energy efficient windows, new interior paint, new cabinets, granite counter tops, fireplace, and a lovely outdoor sun deck over looking the hills. The backyard boasts ample space perfect for entertaining. The home is located off Grand and Amar in the City of Walnut.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsible for landscaping
PET POLICY: No Cats! Small dogs may be allowed. Submit photos w/applications
(RLNE5805621)