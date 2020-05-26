Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20219 SHADOW MOUNTAIN RD WALNUT, 91789 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat, and 2000 sq. feet of living space. The home has been completely remodeled and includes a beautiful wood floors, energy efficient windows, new interior paint, new cabinets, granite counter tops, fireplace, and a lovely outdoor sun deck over looking the hills. The backyard boasts ample space perfect for entertaining. The home is located off Grand and Amar in the City of Walnut.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.

LANDSCAPING: Tenant responsible for landscaping

PET POLICY: No Cats! Small dogs may be allowed. Submit photos w/applications



(RLNE5805621)