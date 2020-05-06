All apartments in Walnut
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

19812 E Country Hollow Dr

19812 East Country Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19812 East Country Hollow Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walnut - Beautiful Walnut Executive Home located in the Prestigious Belgate Community and Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District! This two story home is nestled in a prime location and served by WESTHOFF ELEMENTARY, SUZANNE JR HIGH, AND WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL. Built in 1994 with 5 bedrooms and 3 Baths. (Downstairs has One Bedroom with One Bath). Attached 3 Car-Garage. New Paint Thru-Out Inside, New Flooring, New Tiles Flooring In Master Bathrooms and Guest Bathroom Upstairs. Double Door Entry Formal Living Room and Adjoining Dining room with Vaulted Cathedral Ceilings. There is Also a Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room with Wet Bar for Relaxing with Family and Friends. The Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops and a View of the Private Back Yard. A Large Master Suite with a Private Balcony, Master Bathroom with a Separate Shower and Bath Tub, Double Vanities and Large Walk-in Closet. Large Bonus Room Upstairs with Closet can be Used as 5th Bedroom. The interior and exterior of the home have been freshly painted and there is new laminated wood flooring In Family Room. Attached 3-Car Garage. Inviting peek-a-boo city and valley lights view. Close to Westhoff Elementary, Ms. Sac College, Cal Poly Pomona University, Markets, Bus Stations. Easy Access Freeway 10, 60 & 57. No Pets, No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have any available units?
19812 E Country Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have?
Some of 19812 E Country Hollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19812 E Country Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19812 E Country Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19812 E Country Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19812 E Country Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19812 E Country Hollow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
