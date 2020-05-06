19812 E Country Hollow Dr

Amenities

Walnut - Beautiful Walnut Executive Home located in the Prestigious Belgate Community and Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District! This two story home is nestled in a prime location and served by WESTHOFF ELEMENTARY, SUZANNE JR HIGH, AND WALNUT HIGH SCHOOL. Built in 1994 with 5 bedrooms and 3 Baths. (Downstairs has One Bedroom with One Bath). Attached 3 Car-Garage. New Paint Thru-Out Inside, New Flooring, New Tiles Flooring In Master Bathrooms and Guest Bathroom Upstairs. Double Door Entry Formal Living Room and Adjoining Dining room with Vaulted Cathedral Ceilings. There is Also a Cozy Fireplace in the Family Room with Wet Bar for Relaxing with Family and Friends. The Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops and a View of the Private Back Yard. A Large Master Suite with a Private Balcony, Master Bathroom with a Separate Shower and Bath Tub, Double Vanities and Large Walk-in Closet. Large Bonus Room Upstairs with Closet can be Used as 5th Bedroom. The interior and exterior of the home have been freshly painted and there is new laminated wood flooring In Family Room. Attached 3-Car Garage. Inviting peek-a-boo city and valley lights view. Close to Westhoff Elementary, Ms. Sac College, Cal Poly Pomona University, Markets, Bus Stations. Easy Access Freeway 10, 60 & 57. No Pets, No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5022068)