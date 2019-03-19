186 N Avenida Alipaz

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Welcome home to Avenida Alipaz. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to high rated school. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and close to 1600 square feet of living space. Featuring two spacious separate living spaces and a large kitchen open to the living room, this home is great for entertaining. The large backyard and covered patio will be great for summer barbecues. Four bedrooms means there is room for the whole family. The two car garage and large driveway means theres parking for everyone. Don't hesitate! This home will rent fast!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: No pets.