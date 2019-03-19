All apartments in Walnut
186 N Avenida Alipaz

186 N Avenida Alipaz · No Longer Available
Location

186 N Avenida Alipaz, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to Avenida Alipaz. Located in a quiet neighborhood close to high rated school. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and close to 1600 square feet of living space. Featuring two spacious separate living spaces and a large kitchen open to the living room, this home is great for entertaining. The large backyard and covered patio will be great for summer barbecues. Four bedrooms means there is room for the whole family. The two car garage and large driveway means theres parking for everyone. Don't hesitate! This home will rent fast!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have any available units?
186 N Avenida Alipaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have?
Some of 186 N Avenida Alipaz's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 N Avenida Alipaz currently offering any rent specials?
186 N Avenida Alipaz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 N Avenida Alipaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 N Avenida Alipaz is pet friendly.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz offer parking?
Yes, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does offer parking.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have a pool?
No, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does not have a pool.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have accessible units?
No, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does not have accessible units.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 N Avenida Alipaz have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 N Avenida Alipaz does not have units with air conditioning.
