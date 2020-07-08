All apartments in Vincent
Find more places like 4108 N Ellen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vincent, CA
/
4108 N Ellen Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:12 PM

4108 N Ellen Drive

4108 Ellen Drive · (818) 681-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4108 Ellen Drive, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Extensively remodeled single story home in a great and quiet residential area of Covina. This 3 BR & 2 BA is in turnkey condition. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry room, new central air & heat, new copper plumbing, new electrical wiring and 200 amps service, instant water heater. A spacious living room and a family room with fireplace great for entertaining. Recessed lights, new windows throughout and refinished hardwood floors. Very close to shopping and transportation and close to FWY access.
One year lease minimum, security deposit $4,500, no pet. Tenant to submit full credit report, proof of income, driver's license and complete rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have any available units?
4108 N Ellen Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 N Ellen Drive have?
Some of 4108 N Ellen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 N Ellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 N Ellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 N Ellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive offer parking?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 N Ellen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 N Ellen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4108 N Ellen Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4108 N Ellen Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CACovina, CAMonrovia, CABaldwin Park, CADuarte, CACitrus, CA
Glendora, CAWalnut, CAArcadia, CAHacienda Heights, CASan Dimas, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CADiamond Bar, CAPomona, CARowland Heights, CATemple City, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity