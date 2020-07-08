4108 N Ellen Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Extensively remodeled single story home in a great and quiet residential area of Covina. This 3 BR & 2 BA is in turnkey condition. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, indoor laundry room, new central air & heat, new copper plumbing, new electrical wiring and 200 amps service, instant water heater. A spacious living room and a family room with fireplace great for entertaining. Recessed lights, new windows throughout and refinished hardwood floors. Very close to shopping and transportation and close to FWY access.

One year lease minimum, security deposit $4,500, no pet. Tenant to submit full credit report, proof of income, driver's license and complete rental application.