Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets. Bathroom is also very spacious. Upgrades include recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Expansive front and back yards for get-togethers! Larger fenced backyard can accommodate pets. Interior laundry room with space for a larger washer and dryer. Two car unattached garage offers plenty of storage. Don't miss out on this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac!