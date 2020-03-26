All apartments in Vincent
Find more places like 16029 E Elgenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vincent, CA
/
16029 E Elgenia Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

16029 E Elgenia Street

16029 East Elgenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16029 East Elgenia Street, Vincent, CA 91722
Covina-Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Covina property is available to call home! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1,533 sq ft of living space. As you enter you will love the open living and dining areas and the lovely wood laminate flooring. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and offers plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features 2 closets and its own private bathroom with plenty of storage. The second bedroom is also quite large, with 2 closets and direct access to the second bathroom. This second bathroom offers a separate tub and shower and updated vanity. The third bedroom is also quite spacious. The garage has been converted into a living space with laminate flooring and a window AC. The backyard is large and features a covered patio and shed for storage. The long driveway offers plenty of parking and side gate offers enough space for RV parking. Don't wait, this home has everything you've been looking for.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
PETS: No Pets
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75.00 monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have any available units?
16029 E Elgenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
What amenities does 16029 E Elgenia Street have?
Some of 16029 E Elgenia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16029 E Elgenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
16029 E Elgenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16029 E Elgenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16029 E Elgenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 16029 E Elgenia Street offers parking.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16029 E Elgenia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have a pool?
No, 16029 E Elgenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have accessible units?
No, 16029 E Elgenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16029 E Elgenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16029 E Elgenia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16029 E Elgenia Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAAzusa, CACovina, CAMonrovia, CABaldwin Park, CADuarte, CACitrus, CA
Glendora, CAWalnut, CAArcadia, CAHacienda Heights, CASan Dimas, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CADiamond Bar, CAPomona, CARowland Heights, CATemple City, CALa Verne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles