16029 E Elgenia Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming Covina property is available to call home! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1,533 sq ft of living space. As you enter you will love the open living and dining areas and the lovely wood laminate flooring. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and offers plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features 2 closets and its own private bathroom with plenty of storage. The second bedroom is also quite large, with 2 closets and direct access to the second bathroom. This second bathroom offers a separate tub and shower and updated vanity. The third bedroom is also quite spacious. The garage has been converted into a living space with laminate flooring and a window AC. The backyard is large and features a covered patio and shed for storage. The long driveway offers plenty of parking and side gate offers enough space for RV parking. Don't wait, this home has everything you've been looking for.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

PETS: No Pets

GARDENING: Tenant billed $75.00 monthly