3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
154 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
View Park-Windsor Hills
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard
5715 South Rimpau Boulevard, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in View Park Windsor Hills. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and free parking.
Results within 1 mile of View Park-Windsor Hills
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1246 sqft
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 2-bath unit are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 10th Avenue
5752 10th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Brand new 2020 built beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse. Energy efficient with oversized bedrooms with generous size closets. Master bedroom with master bath located upstairs. Washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ladera Heights
5048 W Slauson Ave
5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1960 sqft
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215 Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
5752 W 10th Street
5752 10th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
4 bed, 3 baths Newly built 2020 - Be the first to live in this beautiful home.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Central
5156 Arlington Avenue
5156 Arlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 - Bedroom Single Family House - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, newly refurbished, window blinds, freshly painted, fenced yard, Near schools, and shopping stores. Resident pay all utilities. (1-year lease) No Pets Rent: $1,950.
Results within 5 miles of View Park-Windsor Hills
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Greater Wilshire
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,930
1824 sqft
Large open floor plans with granite counters and real wood cabinets. Walk-in closets, fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community has a pool and is near Beverly Boulevard in the heart of Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
42 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,375
1790 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
42 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,695
1957 sqft
Close to Park La Brea and Highway 101. Mediterranean-style apartments with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen with appliances. Community includes a dog park, concierge service and a gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
5 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
51 Units Available
Mid-City West
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,453
1963 sqft
Smoke-free homes with granite countertops, private balconies, and extra storage room. Common amenities include a rooftop lounge, saltwater pool, and state-of-the-art gym. Twenty minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 05:53 PM
$
4 Units Available
Palms
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
10 Units Available
Palms
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
53 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1184 sqft
We have captured the best of Los Angeles living by bringing seamless connectivity to our community, Concourse. Comprised of three buildings, with close proximity to major Los Angeles' destinations, the best of the city is right at your doorstep.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
6222 W 85th Place
6222 West 85th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1182 sqft
6222 W 85th Place Available 08/01/20 3/1 West Side Living At Its Finest! - 6222 W.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
2202 S Figueroa St Ste #522
2202 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2466 sqft
324 N.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Wilshire
423 N Orange Dr
423 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bright upper floor duplex - Property Id: 315033 Roomy 3 bd 2.5 bath + office and 2 large balconies. Central air, washer dryer in unit. Remodeled, new appliances. Gated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
5191 W 20th St
5191 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Spanish style Quadruplex - Property Id: 310469 Remodeled first floor unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
3679 S Halldale Ave
3679 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new apartment near USC - Property Id: 314269 Location: 3679 S Halldale Ave. Lease Term: 11 months The rent is $998 per room per month with utilities included and the place would be fully furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1431 W 37th St
1431 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished brand new 5B5B apartment near USC - Property Id: 297146 We got 6 units at this apartment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Beverly Hills
352 S Palm Dr
352 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,350
1643 sqft
This charming Spanish home is conveniently located in the heart of Beverly Hills! Features include updated 3 bedroom/2 baths, , 1643 sq.ft, formal dining room, breakfast area with lovely views of the private courtyard.
