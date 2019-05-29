6041 S Mansfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. Designer touches include arched doorways, two-toned paint, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters. The large open kitchen is bright and airy and full of light and features tile flooring, granite counters and modern appliances. The family room boasts hardwood floors and a fireplace. The master bedroom has a beautiful bay window, ceiling fan, and a large closet. The bathroom has a large dual sink and luxurious bath tub and shower combo. The cozy bedrooms have fresh carpet and ample closet space. There is a large fenced-in backyard, a two-car garage and the driveway has enough room to fit multiple vehicles. Don't miss this one! Live in a tech-friendly home.



(RLNE4918466)