Home
/
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
/
6041 S Mansfield Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

6041 S Mansfield Ave

6041 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6041 South Mansfield Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. Designer touches include arched doorways, two-toned paint, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and plantation shutters. The large open kitchen is bright and airy and full of light and features tile flooring, granite counters and modern appliances. The family room boasts hardwood floors and a fireplace. The master bedroom has a beautiful bay window, ceiling fan, and a large closet. The bathroom has a large dual sink and luxurious bath tub and shower combo. The cozy bedrooms have fresh carpet and ample closet space. There is a large fenced-in backyard, a two-car garage and the driveway has enough room to fit multiple vehicles. Don't miss this one! Live in a tech-friendly home.

(RLNE4918466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have any available units?
6041 S Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 6041 S Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6041 S Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6041 S Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6041 S Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6041 S Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6041 S Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6041 S Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have a pool?
No, 6041 S Mansfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 6041 S Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6041 S Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6041 S Mansfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6041 S Mansfield Ave has units with air conditioning.
