5729 1/2 S. Harcourt

Amenities

recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom- 2 Bath - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath rear house in a lovely neighborhood , completely remodeled kitchen, and bathroom. Kitchen has quartz countertops, new stove , all upgraded tile and wood laminated flooring throughout, attic storage, upgraded light fixture, all new dual glazed windows for energy efficiency, nice landscaping, plenty of street parking,

Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,500.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, State I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.



No Pets Allowed



