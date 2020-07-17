All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5729 1/2 S. Harcourt

5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave · (323) 754-2818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5729 1/2 S Harcourt Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park-Windsor Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom- 2 Bath - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath rear house in a lovely neighborhood , completely remodeled kitchen, and bathroom. Kitchen has quartz countertops, new stove , all upgraded tile and wood laminated flooring throughout, attic storage, upgraded light fixture, all new dual glazed windows for energy efficiency, nice landscaping, plenty of street parking,
Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,500.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, State I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5920947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have any available units?
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt currently offering any rent specials?
5729 1/2 S. Harcourt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt pet-friendly?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt offer parking?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not offer parking.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have a pool?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not have a pool.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have accessible units?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt have units with air conditioning?
No, 5729 1/2 S. Harcourt does not have units with air conditioning.
