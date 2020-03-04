5577 Onacrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport coffee bar fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS Fully Remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths Home in Windsor Hills! 4th Bed is accessible from Master bedroom & can be used as office or converted into a huge closet suite. Spacious living room w/ Fireplace, Crown molding & Recessed lights. Bright Kitchen w/ Marble counters, Stainless steel Samsung French door fridge, Dishwasher & Stove. Nice laundry room off kitchen with High capacity Washer & Dryer. Enjoy Partial ocean views from backyard deck w/ wall-mounted patio heater to entertain on chilly nights. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, High-end light fixtures, Built-in Closets & Custom window treatments in every room. NEW Central A/C & Heating. Too many upgrades to list. Tons of parking! 2-car garage w/ storage shelving, 2 carport covered tandem parking in long driveway PLUS 1 more parking spot behind tall privacy gates. Landscaped backyard with Lush Grass, Palm trees, landscape lighting, built-in outdoor bar for entertaining, Herb garden, and 2 Raised vegetable garden boxes & space for a fire pit. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, coffee shops, market, Kenneth Hahn State Park, Park to Playa trail to the ocean. Short drive to Culver City & Marina del Rey. Don't miss your chance to live in this perfect dream home. Won't last long on the market.