3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive

3910 Mount Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Mount Vernon Drive, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90008
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
This is a must see mid century modern in the beautiful hills of View Park. This recently updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an attached two-car garage has a super spacious floor plan, city views of Los Angeles, spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and 2 living rooms with fireplaces. This property also offers a separate second kitchen and living quarters below the first floor, which has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom and another living room with a fireplace. This large home meets all lifestyle needs for your maximum comfort and present day living. A Huge backyard provides great privacy to entertain or relax with friends and family. Don't miss a chance to lease a terrific home in View Park, which is centrally located with proximity to LAX, Culver City, downtown Los Angeles, and Marina Del Rey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have any available units?
3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have?
Some of 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive offers parking.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have a pool?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
