3910 MOUNT VERNON Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a must see mid century modern in the beautiful hills of View Park. This recently updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an attached two-car garage has a super spacious floor plan, city views of Los Angeles, spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and 2 living rooms with fireplaces. This property also offers a separate second kitchen and living quarters below the first floor, which has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom and another living room with a fireplace. This large home meets all lifestyle needs for your maximum comfort and present day living. A Huge backyard provides great privacy to entertain or relax with friends and family. Don't miss a chance to lease a terrific home in View Park, which is centrally located with proximity to LAX, Culver City, downtown Los Angeles, and Marina Del Rey.