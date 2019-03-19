All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3628 OLYMPIAD Drive

3628 Olympiad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Olympiad Drive, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated just steps away from Monteith Park is this beautifully remodeled, traditional home in Historic View Park. Fantastic floor plan with ample space for play & entertainment. Formal living room w/ alcove ceilings & picturesque bay windows is flooded with natural light. Elegant and contemporary kitchen with beautiful marble countertops opens to the family room. The luxurious en-suite master offers a walk-in closet and opens to the backyard. Enjoy beautiful sunsets & entertain in the private backyard. Clean lines, functional design and ample space make this lease offering a rare and valuable find. Property is located in one of LA's Hottest Neighborhoods & is walking distance from the Reuben Ingold Walking/Jogging Park and minutes from the Expo Line and Crenshaw/LAX Line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have any available units?
3628 OLYMPIAD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have?
Some of 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3628 OLYMPIAD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive offers parking.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have a pool?
No, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 OLYMPIAD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
