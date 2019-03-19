3628 OLYMPIAD Drive

Amenities
Situated just steps away from Monteith Park is this beautifully remodeled, traditional home in Historic View Park. Fantastic floor plan with ample space for play & entertainment. Formal living room w/ alcove ceilings & picturesque bay windows is flooded with natural light. Elegant and contemporary kitchen with beautiful marble countertops opens to the family room. The luxurious en-suite master offers a walk-in closet and opens to the backyard. Enjoy beautiful sunsets & entertain in the private backyard. Clean lines, functional design and ample space make this lease offering a rare and valuable find. Property is located in one of LA's Hottest Neighborhoods & is walking distance from the Reuben Ingold Walking/Jogging Park and minutes from the Expo Line and Crenshaw/LAX Line