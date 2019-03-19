3628 OLYMPIAD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Situated just steps away from Monteith Park is this beautifully remodeled, traditional home in Historic View Park. Fantastic floor plan with ample space for play & entertainment. Formal living room w/ alcove ceilings & picturesque bay windows is flooded with natural light. Elegant and contemporary kitchen with beautiful marble countertops opens to the family room. The luxurious en-suite master offers a walk-in closet and opens to the backyard. Enjoy beautiful sunsets & entertain in the private backyard. Clean lines, functional design and ample space make this lease offering a rare and valuable find. Property is located in one of LA's Hottest Neighborhoods & is walking distance from the Reuben Ingold Walking/Jogging Park and minutes from the Expo Line and Crenshaw/LAX Line