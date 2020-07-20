All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U

11770 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

11770 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Private gated community of 29 units with keyed access to two beaches ...
county line and secluded private beach.
Free standing townhouse with ocean views from unit and backyard.
Three car garage plus two guest parking spaces.
Completely remodeled down to studs in 2017 including all new
plumbing, electric, appliances, hardwood floors, and remodeled bathrooms.

Pet Deposit
$500 Per Pet
Utilities paid by the owner include:
Water
Sewage
Garbage
Other: basic cable

Gardening

Available now! 1 year lease or more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have any available units?
11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have?
Some of 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U currently offering any rent specials?
11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U pet-friendly?
Yes, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U is pet friendly.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U offer parking?
Yes, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U offers parking.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have a pool?
No, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U does not have a pool.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have accessible units?
No, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U does not have accessible units.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U has units with dishwashers.
Does 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U has units with air conditioning.
