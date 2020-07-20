11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Private gated community of 29 units with keyed access to two beaches ...

county line and secluded private beach.

Free standing townhouse with ocean views from unit and backyard.

Three car garage plus two guest parking spaces.

Completely remodeled down to studs in 2017 including all new

plumbing, electric, appliances, hardwood floors, and remodeled bathrooms.



Pet Deposit

$500 Per Pet

Utilities paid by the owner include:

Water

Sewage

Garbage

Other: basic cable



Gardening



Available now! 1 year lease or more