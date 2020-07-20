11770 Pacific Coast Hwy Apt U

Amenities
Private gated community of 29 units with keyed access to two beaches ...
county line and secluded private beach.
Free standing townhouse with ocean views from unit and backyard.
Three car garage plus two guest parking spaces.
Completely remodeled down to studs in 2017 including all new
plumbing, electric, appliances, hardwood floors, and remodeled bathrooms.
Pet Deposit
$500 Per Pet
Utilities paid by the owner include:
Water
Sewage
Garbage
Other: basic cable
Gardening
Available now! 1 year lease or more