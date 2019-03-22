Amenities
13847 Calle De Vista Available 04/01/19 Ranch Style house on 3 acres - Valley Center - Single Story Ranch Style Home on 3 acres sitting at the hill top with breathtaking view of South Village of Valley Center. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.
Skylight in living room, stainless appliances, cabinets and granite counters in kitchen, tile showers in baths, trellised back patio, 2 outbuildings, deluxe chicken coup, fruit trees and landscaping galore. Newer vinyl windows. Land is gently sloped, strewn w/ boulders + occasional oaks. Sunset views. Location ideal for local shopping, schools and commute.
Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
Pet Friendly
Contact Tee: 760-840-0088
(RLNE4759588)