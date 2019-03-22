All apartments in Valley Center
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

13847 Calle De Vista

13847 Calle De Vista · No Longer Available
Location

13847 Calle De Vista, Valley Center, CA 92082
Valley Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13847 Calle De Vista Available 04/01/19 Ranch Style house on 3 acres - Valley Center - Single Story Ranch Style Home on 3 acres sitting at the hill top with breathtaking view of South Village of Valley Center. 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage.
Skylight in living room, stainless appliances, cabinets and granite counters in kitchen, tile showers in baths, trellised back patio, 2 outbuildings, deluxe chicken coup, fruit trees and landscaping galore. Newer vinyl windows. Land is gently sloped, strewn w/ boulders + occasional oaks. Sunset views. Location ideal for local shopping, schools and commute.

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
Pet Friendly

Contact Tee: 760-840-0088

(RLNE4759588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13847 Calle De Vista have any available units?
13847 Calle De Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valley Center, CA.
What amenities does 13847 Calle De Vista have?
Some of 13847 Calle De Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13847 Calle De Vista currently offering any rent specials?
13847 Calle De Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13847 Calle De Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 13847 Calle De Vista is pet friendly.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista offer parking?
Yes, 13847 Calle De Vista offers parking.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13847 Calle De Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista have a pool?
No, 13847 Calle De Vista does not have a pool.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista have accessible units?
No, 13847 Calle De Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 13847 Calle De Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13847 Calle De Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 13847 Calle De Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
