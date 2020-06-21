Amenities
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.
185 Spinnaker Way is close to Patterson Elementary School, Cal Maritime - The Bistro, Vallejo Regional Education Center, Beverly Hills Elementary School, McDonald's, Starbucks, Lake Dalwigk Park with easy access to I-80, I-780.
Unit Features:
- 4 bedrooms/2.5 batrooms single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Attic
- Porch
- Patio and a garage
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities to be under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (707) 210-1841 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
