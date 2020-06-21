All apartments in Vallejo
Home
/
Vallejo, CA
/
185 Spinnaker Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

185 Spinnaker Way

185 Spinnaker Way · (833) 367-6963
Location

185 Spinnaker Way, Vallejo, CA 94590

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2215 sqft

Amenities

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.

185 Spinnaker Way is close to Patterson Elementary School, Cal Maritime - The Bistro, Vallejo Regional Education Center, Beverly Hills Elementary School, McDonald's, Starbucks, Lake Dalwigk Park with easy access to I-80, I-780.

Unit Features:
- 4 bedrooms/2.5 batrooms single family house
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Gas heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Attic
- Porch
- Patio and a garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- All utilities to be under the resident´s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (707) 210-1841 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

