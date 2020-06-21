Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single Family House in Vallejo.



185 Spinnaker Way is close to Patterson Elementary School, Cal Maritime - The Bistro, Vallejo Regional Education Center, Beverly Hills Elementary School, McDonald's, Starbucks, Lake Dalwigk Park with easy access to I-80, I-780.



Unit Features:

- 4 bedrooms/2.5 batrooms single family house

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Gas heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Fireplace

- Attic

- Porch

- Patio and a garage



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- All utilities to be under the resident´s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (707) 210-1841 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



unitId: p173pa2uadse9rcm



(RLNE5856667)