Valinda, CA
17109 Gumbiner Drive
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

17109 Gumbiner Drive

17109 Gumbiner Street · No Longer Available
Location

17109 Gumbiner Street, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Start Living and Stop Looking! This property is located in a nice and quiet desirable of the La Puente area. It's very conveniently located, close to everything: shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, transportation, and very central to 10, 60, 605, and 57 freeways. Less than 5 miles to Mt San Antonio College. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths, and an extra approximately 450 SF. professionally built that not included in the Square feet post above (450 SF. additional enclosed patio that seller converted it into a livable space without a permit. That made a total living space approximately 1,666 SF.) The property had a brand new roof and had been remodeled. These items were newly installed: New Central Air, heating unit and new ducts, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-top, cabinets, stainless appliance, and recessed lighting, remolded baths, copper plumbing throughout, Double pane windows, flooring, water heater tank, and painted the interior and the exterior. It's ready for you to move-in to enjoy it and not to worry about any problems for years. You need to be hurry before it too late. Call me for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have any available units?
17109 Gumbiner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have?
Some of 17109 Gumbiner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17109 Gumbiner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17109 Gumbiner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17109 Gumbiner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17109 Gumbiner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17109 Gumbiner Drive offers parking.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17109 Gumbiner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have a pool?
No, 17109 Gumbiner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have accessible units?
No, 17109 Gumbiner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17109 Gumbiner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17109 Gumbiner Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17109 Gumbiner Drive has units with air conditioning.

