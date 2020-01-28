17109 Gumbiner Drive

Amenities

Start Living and Stop Looking! This property is located in a nice and quiet desirable of the La Puente area. It's very conveniently located, close to everything: shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, transportation, and very central to 10, 60, 605, and 57 freeways. Less than 5 miles to Mt San Antonio College. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths, and an extra approximately 450 SF. professionally built that not included in the Square feet post above (450 SF. additional enclosed patio that seller converted it into a livable space without a permit. That made a total living space approximately 1,666 SF.) The property had a brand new roof and had been remodeled. These items were newly installed: New Central Air, heating unit and new ducts, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-top, cabinets, stainless appliance, and recessed lighting, remolded baths, copper plumbing throughout, Double pane windows, flooring, water heater tank, and painted the interior and the exterior. It's ready for you to move-in to enjoy it and not to worry about any problems for years. You need to be hurry before it too late. Call me for a personal tour.