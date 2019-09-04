All apartments in Valinda
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

15714 Alwood St

15714 Alwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15714 Alwood Street, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
range
Lopez Back House - Property Id: 138311

-Beautiful, newly renovated and roomy back house approximately 900sq ft. with an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths
- The entire house has been newly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout the house. Kitchen has brand new cabinets and granite countertops that include new stainless steel range hood. Master bedroom includes a custom walk-in closet. Each room has a fan to keep you cool this heat and the roof has just been redone saving you from the sun.
-Yard has both a lemon and peach tree that give plentifully year round.
- Schools, gas stations, grocery stores, and even a gym are all within a walking radius.
-Easy access to nearby freeway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138311p
Property Id 138311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15714 Alwood St have any available units?
15714 Alwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 15714 Alwood St have?
Some of 15714 Alwood St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15714 Alwood St currently offering any rent specials?
15714 Alwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15714 Alwood St pet-friendly?
No, 15714 Alwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 15714 Alwood St offer parking?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not offer parking.
Does 15714 Alwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15714 Alwood St have a pool?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not have a pool.
Does 15714 Alwood St have accessible units?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 15714 Alwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15714 Alwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15714 Alwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
