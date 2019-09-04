15714 Alwood St

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym range

Unit Amenities granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Lopez Back House - Property Id: 138311



-Beautiful, newly renovated and roomy back house approximately 900sq ft. with an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths

- The entire house has been newly remodeled with laminate flooring throughout the house. Kitchen has brand new cabinets and granite countertops that include new stainless steel range hood. Master bedroom includes a custom walk-in closet. Each room has a fan to keep you cool this heat and the roof has just been redone saving you from the sun.

-Yard has both a lemon and peach tree that give plentifully year round.

- Schools, gas stations, grocery stores, and even a gym are all within a walking radius.

-Easy access to nearby freeway

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138311p

Property Id 138311



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5029765)