Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
18 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,795
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,731
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
814 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Randall Avenue
230 Randall Avenue, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1512 sqft
230 Randall Avenue Available 08/07/20 230 Randall Ave., Vacaville, CA 95687 - COMING SOON. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Sky Line Ranch Drive
142 Skyline Ranch Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2311 sqft
142 SKYLINE RANCH DR., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - Lovely north Vacaville 3bed/3bath home with open floor plan. Located close to I-505, this 2311 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
132 Rocky Hill Road
132 Rocky Hill Road, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1368 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1596 sqft
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
377 Eldridge
377 Eldridge Avenue, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1304 sqft
377 Eldridge Ave., Vacaville, CA 95688 - Northridge, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 story, approx 1304 Sq ft., dual pane windows, 1 covered parking space, 1 uncovered parking space, water and garbage paid, central heat and air. Community Pool.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
930 Monticello Ct.
930 Monticello Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1661 sqft
North Vacaville - VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, close to Shopping and Freeways. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.

1 of 12

Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
269 Brookdale Drive
269 Brookdale Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1346 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,346 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
769 Embassy Cir.
769 Embassy Circle, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Newer North Vacaville Location! - Tile & Carpet Flooring, Loft, & Low Maintenance Yard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
149 Donner Drive
149 Donner Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,607
1626 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
409 Morales Court
409 Morales Court, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
409 Morales Court Available 09/18/20 409 MORALES CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - COMING SOON. PLEASE email michele1028@kappels.com for info. Our company policy is to be pre-qualify and get pre-approved before we show the property.
Results within 1 mile of Vacaville

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4203 VINE CT.
4203 Vine Court, Solano County, CA
Studio
$1,650
650 sqft
4203 VINE CT., VACAVILLE, CA 95688 - "A Room With A View!" This cute 650 sq. ft. studio sits on top of Vine Ct. and overlooks Gibson Canyon. All utilities included except Cable TV. Full access to pool and owner's laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
City Guide for Vacaville, CA

Looking to raise a little sports star in the making? Vacaville, CA, is home to MLB player Jermaine Dye and Jarrett Bush, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers.

If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vacaville, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vacaville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

