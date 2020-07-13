61 Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA with parking
Looking to raise a little sports star in the making? Vacaville, CA, is home to MLB player Jermaine Dye and Jarrett Bush, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers.
If you want somewhere that feels like a suburban paradise in northern California, you might want to consider Vacaville, a small town in Solano County. Its located halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, so people use it as a place to sleep if they work or play in either place. The city started out as a sleeping farming spot, and originally, it was a stop on the Pony Express. There were lots of produce companies and farms that flourished due to the almost Mediterranean climate and extremely rich soil. However, today its left behind its agricultural roots and grown into a booming family town. The aesthetic of Vacaville is like a southwestern desert town, so its sort of an anomaly way up there in northern California. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vacaville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.