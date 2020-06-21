All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 6419 Pacifica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
6419 Pacifica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6419 Pacifica

6419 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

6419 Pacific Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Deposit ** $500

Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Two swimming pools and spas
Two fitness centers featuring cardio machines and individual TV screens
Covered parking. Protect your vehicle from the elements

Sports lover features including basketball court, five tennis courts and a sand volleyball court
Barbecue grills and picnic areas
Clothes care facility located on site for your convenience
Jogging path surrounded by beautiful scenery to make your run a little easier

Apartment Amenities

Cable-ready with high-speed Internet available
Washer and Dryer included
Central air conditioning and heat
Beautiful apartment homes. Spacious one- and two- bedroom apartments
Full kitchens with new cabinets and countertops
Storage available
Oversized bathtub

Wired for your entertainment needs
Private Balcony or Patio
Scenic views of Calabasas and Malibu Canyon
Unique apartment features including high ceilings, wood floors, fireplaces and bay windows
Extensive appliance package including refrigerator, gas range and oven and dishwasher
Spacious walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 Pacifica have any available units?
6419 Pacifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6419 Pacifica have?
Some of 6419 Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
6419 Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 Pacifica pet-friendly?
Yes, 6419 Pacifica is pet friendly.
Does 6419 Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 6419 Pacifica offers parking.
Does 6419 Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6419 Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, 6419 Pacifica has a pool.
Does 6419 Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 6419 Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 Pacifica has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles