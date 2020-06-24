26 Barnes Road

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Sheldon at Greenwood plan 2, built 2016. Beautiful collection of detached home in Tustin Legacy. A modern interior combines a spacious great room with a gourmet kitchen. Upgraded granite counters with spacious island and walk in pantry. Tile floors (looks like wood ) downstairs. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath. One bedroom and Legacy room which is the extra space at downstairs can be used as office, den or or formal dining room. Extra large back yard. Association amenities including Greenwood Park and the Legacy Club. Served by new Heritage Elementary (STEM magnet school from K-5th grade & Currie Middle.