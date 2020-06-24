All apartments in Tustin
26 Barnes Road
26 Barnes Road

26 Barnes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

26 Barnes Rd, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sheldon at Greenwood plan 2, built 2016. Beautiful collection of detached home in Tustin Legacy. A modern interior combines a spacious great room with a gourmet kitchen. Upgraded granite counters with spacious island and walk in pantry. Tile floors (looks like wood ) downstairs. 4 bedrooms and 3 bath. One bedroom and Legacy room which is the extra space at downstairs can be used as office, den or or formal dining room. Extra large back yard. Association amenities including Greenwood Park and the Legacy Club. Served by new Heritage Elementary (STEM magnet school from K-5th grade & Currie Middle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

